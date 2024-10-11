Serj Tankian premieres video for "Appropriations" solo song

Serj Tankian has premiered the video for "Appropriations," a song off his new solo EP, Foundations.

The clip finds the System of a Down frontman sitting peacefully inside a circle of candles, juxtaposed with intense performance footage. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

Foundations dropped in September. The five-track collection follows Tankian's 2022 EP, Perplex Cities.

In other System of a Down-related news, bassist Shavo Odadjian and his new side project, Seven Hours After Violet, have released their self-titled debut album. They've also shared a video for the song "Cry."

