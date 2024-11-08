Serj Tankian announces gallery appearance with Bear McCreary

By Josh Johnson

System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian will be making an appearance at the Eye for Sound Gallery in Los Angeles alongside composer Bear McCreary.

The two will be taking photos with fans and signing copies of McCreary's new album, The Singularity, which features Tankian on a song called "Incinerator."

The event takes place Nov. 16 and RSVP is open now.

The Singularity, which was released in May, also features contributions from Slash and Slipknot's Corey Taylor. You can watch a new lyric video for "Incinerator" streaming now on YouTube.

The Eye for Sound Gallery recently hosted the System of a Down photography exhibit I Got Pictures on My Wall.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!