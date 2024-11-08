Serj Tankian announces gallery appearance with Bear McCreary

System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian will be making an appearance at the Eye for Sound Gallery in Los Angeles alongside composer Bear McCreary.

The two will be taking photos with fans and signing copies of McCreary's new album, The Singularity, which features Tankian on a song called "Incinerator."

The event takes place Nov. 16 and RSVP is open now.

The Singularity, which was released in May, also features contributions from Slash and Slipknot's Corey Taylor. You can watch a new lyric video for "Incinerator" streaming now on YouTube.

The Eye for Sound Gallery recently hosted the System of a Down photography exhibit I Got Pictures on My Wall.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.