Serj Tankian shares cover of deadmau5 song 'A Seed'

'Covers, Collaborations & Collages' album artwork. (Serjical Strike Records/Create Music Group. Cover by D.S. Bradford ; photo by Travis Shinn)
By Josh Johnson

System of a Down's Serj Tankian has shared a cover of the song "A Seed," originally by DJ and producer deadmau5.

The track will appear on Tankian's upcoming compilation album, Covers, Collaborations & Collages.

"'A Seed' begins with a haunting piano intro that opens itself to a polyrhythmic trip; a carousel that has no beginning or end," Tankian says. "The lyrics are derived from Cool Gardens – my first book of poetry."

Covers, Collaborations & Collages consists of just that, with "collages" referring to previously unreleased archival recordings. It's due out Oct. 24, and Tankian will be putting out a new song from the collection each week.

Meanwhile, Tankian is currently playing a run of North American stadium shows with System of a Down, which resumes Sunday at Chicago's Soldier Field.

