Sepultura invited Cavalera brothers to final show, says guitarist

Iggor Cavalera and Max Cavalera from Cavalera perform on stage at Tons Of Rock Festival 2024 on June 29, 2024 in Oslo, Norway. (Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)

Sepultura's farewell tour won't feature founding members and brothers Max Cavalera and Iggor Cavalera, who left the band in 1997 and 2006, respectively. According to guitarist Andreas Kisser, though, that's not for lack of trying on his end.

Kisser tells Metal Hammer that he reached out to the Cavalera brothers to join Sepultura onstage for their final show, but they declined to take part.

"We did invite the Cavalera brothers," Kisser says. "I spoke to Iggor personally on a phone call a few months ago and we started some communication. Even our managers went to talk to their management and stuff. But, they don't want to be a part of it, and that's OK. It's a choice."

Sepultura currently features Kisser and bassist Paulo Jr., both of whom started with the band in the '80s, along with vocalist Derrick Green, who replaced Max in 1997. Drummer Greyson Nekrutman joined in 2024 after Eloy Casagrande left to join Slipknot.

The final North American Sepultura tour launches in April. They've yet to announce the date of their last concert.

The Cavalera brothers, meanwhile, later reunited and currently play together in the band Cavalera.

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