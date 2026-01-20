Sepultura announces final North American leg of farewell tour

Brazilian metal institution Sepultura has announced the final North American leg of their farewell tour.

The outing launches April 29 in Montclair, New Jersey, and wraps up May 29 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Sepultura.com.br.

The influential Sepultura, which Dave Grohl has called one of his favorite metal bands, announced in 2023 that they were calling it quits after a multiyear farewell tour. The group was founded in 1984 by brothers Max Cavalera and Igor Cavalera, though neither is still in the group. Frontman Max left in 1997, while drummer Igor followed in 2006.

Sepultura currently features guitarist Andreas Kisser and bassist Paulo Jr., both of whom started with the band in the '80s, along with vocalist Derrick Green, who replaced Max in 1997. Drummer Greyson Nekrutman joined in 2024 after Eloy Casagrande left to join Slipknot.

The Cavalera brothers, meanwhile, later reunited and currently play together in the band Cavalera.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.