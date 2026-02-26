Sepultura announces farewell EP, ﻿'The Cloud of Unknowing'

Sepultura has announced a new EP called The Cloud of Unknowing, which will mark the Brazilian metal band's farewell release.

The four-track set is due out April 24. Its first single, called "The Place," is out now.

"This song deals with immigrants who have come to a place seeking refuge and start a new life," reads a post on Sepultura's Facebook. "Once assimilated into a false sense of security and relentless propaganda they began to act out against what they hate about themselves."

"The transition begins to escape from the self hatred and the lashing out against people who believed in the same ideas," the post continues. "I feel the lyrics truly follow the transitions of the song. Starting with disappointment and arriving at anger."

Sepultura announced in 2023 they were disbanding after a farewell tour. The final North American leg kicks off in April.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.