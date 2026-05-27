Sepultura announces date for last-ever concert

Derrick Green and Andreas Kisser of Sepultura performs at Palco Mundo at Cidade do Rock on October 4, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

Brazilian metal institution Sepultura has announced the date for the band's last-ever concert.

The show will take place Nov. 7 at the Mercado Livre Arena Pacaembu in São Paulo, Brazil. Presales begin Thursday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday.

For all ticket info, visit Sepultura's Facebook page.

Sepultura first announced they were embarking on a farewell tour in 2023. Their final North American tour kicked off in April and will wrap up Friday in Los Angeles.

Sepultura was founded in 1984 by brothers Max Cavalera and Iggor Cavalera, though neither is currently in the band. Guitarist Andreas Kisser recently told Metal Hammer that he reached out to the Cavalera brothers to be part of the final Sepultura concert, but they declined the invitation.

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