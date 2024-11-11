'Self Esteem,' part two? The Offspring breaks down 'OK, But This Is the Last Time' single

By Josh Johnson

The Offspring's current single, "OK, But This Is the Last Time," has a lot in common with the band's classic song "Self Esteem" — both tracks are told from the perspective of someone whose feelings are continually trampled over.

"[Guitarist] Noodles described the character in that song as sorta 'Self Esteem' part two or grown up," frontman Dexter Holland tells ABC Audio of "OK, But This Is the Last Time."

"He's almost got self-esteem," Noodles adds. "[He's] almost not gonna take it anymore."

Holland wasn't necessarily thinking of "Self Esteem" in writing "OK, But This Is the Last Time." He shares that he liked that phrase and wanted to put it in a song, and felt that the sentiment behind it was relatable.

"I think we've all been there with somebody, where you do something that you'd really rather put your foot down, but you kinda give in because you like the person or whatever," Holland says.

Holland adds that he thinks the protagonist of "OK, But This Is the Last Time" is "not just a schmuck like the 'Self Esteem' guy."

"This guy, he knows full well what he's doing," Holland says. "He's walking into this with eyes wide open. He knows, like, 'Alright, I'm a sucker for you, I admit it, I'm just gonna do this,' but kidding himself that it's the last time."

"OK, But This Is the Last Time" appears on The Offspring's new album, SUPERCHARGED, out now. It also includes the lead single "Make It All Right."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!