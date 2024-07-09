Seether & Skillet announce co-headlining tour

Seether and Skillet have announced a co-headlining U.S. tour.

The joint outing runs from Sept. 17 in Asheville, North Carolina, to Oct. 20 in Minneapolis. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time; tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

"We're really stoked about the upcoming tour — we've put together a killer package!" Seether says. "It's always nice to tour with bands that you're a fan of and that bring it live. Co-headlining with Skillet is going to be a blast; we'll have to bring our A Game. It should be a great show."

"We're glad to be back on the road with our friends in Seether again," Skillet adds. "We've talked about going out together for a while, but after we played a show together this summer that drew big numbers, we knew it was time."

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Seether.com or Skillet.com.

Seether's most recent album is 2020's Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum, while Skillet's is 2022's Dominion.

