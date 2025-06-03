Seether & Daughtry announce co-headlining tour

Seether and Daughtry have announced a U.S. tour together.

The co-headlining run kicks off Oct. 1 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and wraps up Nov. 15 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The bill also includes P.O.D. and Kami Kehoe.

Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Seether.com or DaughtryOfficial.com.

Seether put out their latest album, The Surface Seems So Far, in 2024. The most recent Daughtry release is the single "THE DAY I DIE," which dropped in April.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.