See System of a Down's Shavo Odadjian in first look at ﻿'Dexter: Resurrection﻿' season 2

Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan and Shavo Odadjian as R.H. Martin in 'Dexter: Resurrection,' episode 1, season 2, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. (Credit: Matt Infante/Paramount+)

System of a Down's Shavo Odadjian is entering the world of Dexter.

The bassist has a role in the upcoming second season of the Dexter: Resurrection sequel series, as revealed in a crop of official first-look photos.

The photo features Odadjian, who plays a character named R.H. Martin, restrained against a pole as Michael C. Hall's Dexter menacingly looks on.

Hall, of course, played the titular serial killer in the original Dexter series, which aired on Showtime from 2006 to 2013. He returned as the character for the Dexter: New Blood miniseries and now again for Dexter: Resurrection, which first premiered in 2025.

Dexter: Resurrection streams on Paramount+. The exact second season premiere date has yet to be announced, but is currently set for later in 2026.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.