See Noel & Liam Gallagher together again in ad for new Oasis & adidas collaboration

Before they reunite onstage for Oasis' world tour, Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher are back together again in a new adidas ad.

The three-minute commercial promotes adidas' Original Forever clothing collaboration with the "Wonderwall" outfit, which aims to "celebrate an undisputed connection rooted in music, fashion and British identity." It's set to the Oasis song "Live Forever," and ends with Noel and Liam standing together while staring down the camera.

"This film captures a journey from the city streets to stadiums, 90s anthems to the now," the video's description reads. "It's a tribute to two brothers, two icons, one band, and a brand that’s been with them every step of the way."

You can watch the ad on YouTube.

The Oasis reunion tour, which marks the band's first live shows since their breakup in 2009, kicks off in the U.K. in July and comes to the U.S. in August.

