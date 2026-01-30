See how much it costs to attend FC Dallas games

Way compiled a look at the affordability of attending FC Dallas games. Ticket rates were aggregated from official primary ticketing partners (Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, AXS) and major resale marketplaces (Vivid Seats, SeatPick) based on availability as of January 12, 2026. Ticket prices and concession costs are estimates subject to change and may fluctuate significantly based on dynamic pricing, demand, and opponent.

The cost of grabbing a bite or drink at an MLS game varies widely depending on where you're watching. Fans pay the steepest prices in Los Angeles and Miami, where a beer can run up to $16 at LAFC's BMO Stadium and $15 at Inter Miami CF's Freedom Park, while hot dogs and sodas reach $10 and $8 respectively in those venues. On the other end, Atlanta United offers some of the league's most affordable concessions — just $5 for a beer, $2 for a hot dog, and $2 for a soda at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

How much it costs to attend FC Dallas games

- 2026 Stadium: Toyota Stadium

- Ticket prices: $52 (10th lowest)

- Concession total: $21.00 (3rd lowest)

--- Beer (16oz): $10.00

--- Hot Dog: $6.00

--- Soda: $5.00

- Average parking price: $20

MLS teams with the highest ticket prices

#1. Inter Miami CF ($165)

#2. LAFC ($95)

#3. St. Louis CITY SC ($90)

#4. Columbus Crew ($82)

#5. Austin FC ($78)

