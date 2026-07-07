See how From Ashes to New solves setlist puzzle while opening for Shinedown

From Ashes to New performs onstage during a concert at Magazzini Generali on April 07, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images)

From Ashes to New will join Shinedown's U.S. tour starting Saturday in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. Having put out a new album, Reflections, in April, the "Drag Me" rockers find themselves with a lot of songs they want to play and not a lot of time to do it.

"I don't even know how the hell we're gonna pick those songs, because I think it's, like, 30 minutes," vocalist Danny Case tells ABC Audio. "It's like, 'Well, we're gonna have to start cutting hits to play new songs.' So it's like, 'Alright, maybe we don't play a couple of the new songs,' that way we still have our big heavy hitters and then, like, maybe, like, a couple of the new songs."

From Ashes opened for Black Veil Brides earlier in the year, but in building a setlist, Case says his band doesn't try to match the style of the headliner as much as they used to.

"Where we used to really cater to the bands that we were playing on tour with, we kind of are trying to be ourselves moving forward, and to just play the songs that we know are big for us and that we like playing," Case says.

No matter who else is on the bill, the main From Ashes to New goal remains to deliver the best set they can.

"I think people will like what we do," Case says. "We're gonna bring our A game, we're gonna do everything we can, we're constantly trying to make our show better."

He adds, "Soundwise, lookwise, song selection-wise, everything, we're gonna do what we can to raise the bar every time."

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