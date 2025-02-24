Scott Weiland's son Noah shares cover of STP's 'Sex Type Thing'

Scott Weiland's son Noah Weiland sings his late father's words in a newly released cover of the Stone Temples Pilots song "Sex Type Thing."

The recording is accompanied by a video that Noah says he "filmed ... about a dream I had long ago about seeing my father again."

"It's hard for me to stay in the moment sometimes, but I try," Noah writes in an Instagram post.

You can watch Noah's "Sex Type Thing" video streaming now on YouTube.

Noah has released a number of solo singles over the years, including a duet with Scott, "Time Will Tell," which was recorded before the elder Weiland's death in 2015. He's been working on an album titled Call Jesus.

