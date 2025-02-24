Scott Weiland's son Noah shares cover of STP's 'Sex Type Thing'

Scott Weiland; Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
By Josh Johnson

Scott Weiland's son Noah Weiland sings his late father's words in a newly released cover of the Stone Temples Pilots song "Sex Type Thing."

The recording is accompanied by a video that Noah says he "filmed ... about a dream I had long ago about seeing my father again."

"It's hard for me to stay in the moment sometimes, but I try," Noah writes in an Instagram post.

You can watch Noah's "Sex Type Thing" video streaming now on YouTube.

Noah has released a number of solo singles over the years, including a duet with Scott, "Time Will Tell," which was recorded before the elder Weiland's death in 2015. He's been working on an album titled Call Jesus.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!