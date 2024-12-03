Scaled and icing: Twenty One Pilots performing at 2025 NHL Stadium Series game

We can't speak to whether they'll be Scaled, but Twenty One Pilots will surely be Icy when they play the 2025 NHL Stadium Series.

The "Stressed Out" duo is set to give a "special intermission performance" during a hockey game between their hometown Columbus Blue Jackets and the visiting Detroit Red Wings, taking place March 1 at the Ohio State Buckeyes' football stadium.

Tickets are available now. Ohio State students will be able to purchase tickets for the discounted price of $20.99.

The game will air live at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN. For more info, visit NHL.com.

Twenty One Pilots will also be celebrating video games with a performance at the 2024 Game Awards, taking place Dec. 12 in Los Angeles. They'll be playing their new song "The Line," which they recorded for the Netflix animated series Arcane.

