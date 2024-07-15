Sammy Hagar kicks off The Best of All Worlds tour with Van Halen-filled set

According to setlist.fm, Sammy opened the show with 5150's "Good Enough," followed by the For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge track "Poundcake."
But Sammy and his band – Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, guitarist Joe Satriani, drummer Jason Bonham and keyboardist Rai Thistlethwayte - also played at least two Van Halen tracks from the David Lee Roth era. First, they tackled the 1984 classic "Panama," then later performed "Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love," with Anthony handling the vocals on the latter. They also performed a little bit of the #1 hit "Jump" as part of a medley.
Sammy Hagar's The Best of All Worlds tour next hits the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Georgia, on Tuesday. A complete list of dates can be found at redrocker.com.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.