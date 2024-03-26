Sail on Fire: Kings of Leon, AWOLNATION tease new songs

Capitol Records

By Josh Johnson

New songs by Kings of Leon and AWOLNATION are dropping soon.

The "Use Somebody" outfit is teasing a track called "Split Screen," a cut off their upcoming album, Can We Please Have Fun. A Facebook video posted on Monday, March 25, shows frontman Caleb Followill singing and strumming a guitar by himself, and ends with text reading, "'Split Screen' 4 days."

Can We Please Have Fun, the follow-up to 2021's When You See Yourself, will be released May 10. It also includes the lead single "Mustang."

AWOLNATION, meanwhile, has announced that a new tune called "Panoramic View" will premiere Friday, March 29. The track, which follows the 2023 single "Candy Pop," is available now to presave.

A new AWOLNATION album, the follow-up to 2020's Angel Miners & the Lightning Riders, is expected to arrive sometime in 2024. Meanwhile, frontman Aaron Bruno has also launched a new, heavier project, The Barbarians of California.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!