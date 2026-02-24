Rush talks ‘fun’ experience working with new drummer Anika Nilles

Presenters Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee of Rush speak onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The members of Rush are giving fans an update on how things are going with new drummer Anika Nilles as they get ready to launch their Fifty Something tour. It will be their first tour since the 2020 death of drummer Neil Peart.

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson talked to the U.K.'s Planet Rock about the tour, revealing that Nilles already knows about 25 Rush songs. Lee noted it's been "really fun to watch" her get to know the material.

“It's one thing to play it for the first time and to work out what are the parts that have to be essentially Neil Peart's parts and what parts she can make her own,” Lee said. “And that has been wonderful to watch and really exciting for Al and I because now she doesn't have to think about it.”

Lee explained that Nilles didn’t know much of their music coming into the gig.

“She knew, of course, a couple of the big songs, and of course every drummer on earth knew Neil and his reputation, he was very respected,” Lee said. He noted that Nilles did know their hit "Tom Sawyer," but she "was kind of nervous" to play it because it's such an important song.

Lee and Lifeson also discussed their plans to pay tribute to Peart during the show.

“We’re gonna do two sets,” said Lee. “In each of those sets, we’ll take a song and, you know, do a bit of our own way of tributing to Neil, and of course, his presence will be throughout the evening.”

The North American leg of the tour kicks off on June 7 in Los Angeles. The tour will also hit South America, Europe and the U.K. Tour dates can be found at Rush.com.

