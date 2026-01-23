Rush releases live ‘Kid Gloves’ performance from 'Grace Under Pressure' reissue

Rush is giving fans a preview of the upcoming reissue of their 1984 album, Grace Under Pressure. The Canadian rockers just released a performance of "Kid Gloves" from their Sept. 21, 1984, concert at Toronto's Maple Leaf Gardens.

The full concert is part of the super deluxe edition of Grace Under Pressure, due out March 13. Portions of that show previously appeared on the band's 1986 Grace Under Pressure Tour home video and CD. The new release will feature the concert, now called Grace Under Pressure Tour: Live in Toronto 1984, on CD and Blu-ray, and will include 37 minutes of previously unreleased footage.

In addition to the concert, the set includes a newly remastered version of the original album and a new stereo mix taken from the original analog recordings. The Blu-ray also includes new mixes of the album, including a Dolby Atmos mix. It features remastered videos for songs like “Distant Early Warning,” “Afterimage,” “The Enemy Within” and “The Body Electric.”

Grace Under Pressure: Super Deluxe Edition will be released as a limited-edition four-CD + Blu-ray set with a 52-page hardcover book. It will also be available digitally and as a five-LP + Blu-ray set. The original eight-track album will be released digitally on Dolby Atmos, and a remastered Grace Under Pressure Tour: Live in Toronto 1984 video will be released to digital outlets.

All formats are available for preorder now.

