Rush bringing Fifty Something tour to South America, Europe & the UK in 2027

Rush is extending their Fifty Something tour into 2027.

Band members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, along with new drummer Anika Nilles, announced on Instagram that they'll be taking the tour to South America, the U.K. and Europe next year. They also announced that keyboard player Loren Gold will be joining them.

South American dates run from Jan. 15 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Feb. 4 in Brasília, Brazil. The trek will then head to Europe and the U.K. starting Feb. 19 in Paris, with dates running until April 10 in Helsinki, Finland.

“We can’t wait to get back to all these cities we haven’t played in so long, as well as hitting some new places we’ve yet to play,” says Lee. “Both Alex and I are loving the hours of rehearsal time we’re spending with Anika and now Loren, learning around 40 songs which will enable us to keep the shows evolving, playing some different songs on different nights.”

He adds, “We are thrilled that many of our longstanding crew have come back to help us design the kind of Rush show that fans have grown accustomed to expect from us. We dearly hope you will come along and help us celebrate 50 years of Rush music, while giving Neil the long overdue tribute he so richly deserves.”

An artist presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The Fifty Something tour, Lee and Lifeson's first time touring as Rush since the 2020 death of drummer Neil Peart, kicks off on June 7 in Los Angeles, with North American dates running through Dec. 17 in Vancouver, Canada. A complete list of dates can be found at Rush.com.

