Run for the hops: Be Iron Maiden's 'beer roadie' on their US tour

What could be cooler than being a roadie on Iron Maiden's Run for Your Lives tour? Maybe being a beer roadie on the tour.

The Lagunitas Brewing Company, which makes Iron Maiden's line of signature beers, is offering fans the chance at an all-expenses-paid but limited-time job when the U.S. leg of the Run for Your Lives tour starts Sept. 5 in New Jersey.

The winning candidate will be trained by Lagunitas brewers and educators in the brewing, handling and serving of Iron Maiden's Trooper West Coast IPA. Then they'll hit the road as an ambassador for the brews at the Eddie's Dive Bar pop-up events that will be held during select tour stops.

If you want to apply for the job, submit a 30-second video to BeerRoadie.com answering the question, "What would make you the ideal candidate as the Trooper Beer Roadie?" The applicants will be narrowed down to three finalists, who will be interviewed by the Lagunitas selection committee.

The winner will then go on to receive their training at Lagunitas' headquarters before the tour starts. You've got to get your videos uploaded by the end of the day on July 7.

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