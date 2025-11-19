Royal Blood breaks 'radio silence': 'Can't wait to see you all again soon'

Royal Blood has been royally quiet for most of 2025, but now that the year is almost over, they're making some noise once more.

"As the final part of 2025 draws in, we wanted to break the radio silence and let you know what we've been up to," the "Figure It Out" duo writes in an Instagram Story. "Since the epic 2023/24 tour, we've taken some time out to hang out with our family & friends, get involved with our local community ... and challenge ourselves to try some new things."

Said new things include "climbing a few mountains"; frontman Mike Kerr training for the New York City Marathon and "subsequently gaining an injury before pulling out" of the race; and "exploring some new places across Europe and the Americas."

"We hope you have a wicked festive season," the post concludes. "[We] can't wait to see you all again soon."

Royal Blood's most recent album is 2023's Back to the Water Below.

