Rome Ramirez on Josh Freese's return to NIN: 'It's really cool'

Rome Ramirez and Josh Freese perform with Sublime with Rome at The Tortuga Music Festival on April 12, 2015 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Johnny Louis/WireImage)

Between being let go from Foo Fighters and rejoining Nine Inch Nails, drummer Josh Freese has had perhaps the most publicized year of his career. But he's been continuously playing in bands for over 30 years, including A Perfect Circle, Guns N' Roses and the now-defunct Sublime with Rome.

Rome Ramirez, who fronted the Sublime offshoot until its dissolution in 2024, has fond memories of playing with Freese.

"He's just the absolute, absolute funniest dude, like, ever," Ramirez tells ABC Audio of Freese. "His sense of humor runs so thick, and he just keeps such a youthful sort of energy on the road that makes it a pleasant experience to be touring with."

Beyond that, Ramirez calls Freese "one of the greatest drummers in the world."

"There's nothing that he cannot play that you throw at him he can't handle," Ramirez says.

Freese was a member of Sublime with Rome from 2011 to 2017 and played on their 2015 album, Sirens.

"I've had so much fun with Josh in the band," Ramirez says. "He's such a great guy, and still to this day we're tight."

Ramirez adds that "it's really cool to see [Freese] back with Nine Inch Nails," with whom he originally played from 2005 to 2008.

"I know how much he loved playing with Trent [Reznor] and the band," Ramirez says.

Nine Inch Nails just announced a 2026 U.S. leg of their Peel It Back world tour, which kicks off in February.

Ramirez, meanwhile, released his debut solo EP, Gemini, in September.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.