Roger Waters responds to criticism over Ozzy Osbourne comments

Roger Waters performs on stage at The O2 Arena during the 'This is Not A Drill' tour, on June 06, 2023 in London, England. (Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Roger Waters has responded to criticism of his comments regarding the late Ozzy Osbourne.

As previously reported, the Pink Floyd founder commented on the Black Sabbath frontman's death in an interview with The Independent Ink, saying, "[Ozzy] was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense."

"I don't care about Black Sabbath, I never did," Waters said. "I have no interest in biting the heads off chickens or whatever they do."

Waters' comments were roundly excoriated by the Osbourne family. Son Jack Osbourne called him "pathetic and out of touch," while Sharon Osbourne deemed him "insignificant." Meanwhile, the Ozzy Osbourne web store sold a limited-edition t-shirt featuring the phrase "another p**** in the wall," a reference to Pink Floyd's "Another Brick in the Wall."

Waters later defended his comments in an interview with Piers Morgan, saying, "Do I have to like every rock group there ever was in the world?"

When asked whether he'd like to apologize to the Osbourne family, Waters first said, "Yeah, of course I will," before adding, "Not that I have any time for Sharon Osbourne," noting their disagreement over Israel.

"If [Jack] wants to have a chat, I'll have a chat with him," Waters said. "I'm sorry you lost your dad, Jack."

Waters did, however, learn that Ozzy had bitten the head off a bat, not a chicken.

"I don't like people who bite the heads off bats," Waters said. "I think it's disgusting."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.