Roger Daltrey, Eddie Vedder, Billy Idol & more play private holiday party in New York

The Who's Roger Daltrey, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Iggy Pop and Billy Idol were among the A-list talent who played a holiday party in New York on Friday.

According to setlist.fm, the bash for Eldridge Industries took place at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester and also featured Gov't Mule's Warren Haynes, Elvis Costello and Lisa Fischer, backed by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, music producer Andrew Watt, legendary guitarist G.E. Smith and more.

Partygoers got to hear Daltrey perform several The Who classics, including "Pinball Wizard," “The Real Me,” “I Can’t Explain,” “I’m One,” “The Seeker,” “Baba O’Reily” and “My Generation," while Vedder treated the crowd to Pearl Jam tunes “Corduroy” and “Better Man,” as well as a covers of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' “The Waiting,” The Beat’s “Save It For Later” and The Mono Men’s “Watch Outside." He also fronted an ensemble performance of Neil Young’s “Rockin’ In The Free World.”

Costello performed his classic “Pump It Up,” as well as The Clash’s “Should I Stay Or Should I Go,” while Haynes took part in a performance of The Allman Brothers Band's “Whipping Post.” Idol sang “Dancing with Myself” and “Mony Mony,” as well as the Sex Pistol’s “Pretty Vacant.”

Among the night’s other performances, Iggy performed “The Passenger” and “Search and Destroy,” Fisher and Idol teamed up for The Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter,” and Watt fronted covers of Prince’s “Purple Rain” and Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love.”

