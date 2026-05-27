Rock for Ronnie auction includes signed guitars & Metallica '﻿S&M2'﻿ violin

The Rock for Ronnie benefit concert, which pays tribute to the late metal icon Ronnie James Dio, has announced a trio of signed instruments going up for auction as part of the event.

Attendees will be able to bid on a Lakland bass signed by Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler and an Epiphone Les Paul signed by George Thorogood. Additionally, Lita Ford, who's headlining Rock for Ronnie, will contribute a custom-made guitar featuring the artwork from the Dio album Holy Diver, which she will sign and then play during her set.

Additionally, the auction includes a violin from Metallica's 2019 S&M2 concert.

Rock for Ronnie takes place Sunday in Los Angeles. It raises money for the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund in support of cancer research.

Dio died of stomach cancer in 2010 at age 67.

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