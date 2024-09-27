Rock & Roll Hall of Fame reveals more details about this year’s induction ceremony

After announcing the list of presenters and performers for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, the Rock Hall has now revealed who those people will be celebrating at this year's event.

The Who’s Roger Daltrey and country star Keith Urban will be on hand for Peter Frampton's induction, while Sammy Hagar, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Demi Lovato will help induct Foreigner.

Meanwhile, actress Julia Roberts will induct Dave Matthews Band. She starred in the band’s music video for the song “Dreamgirl” 17 years ago.

The late Jimmy Buffett, who's being inducted in the Musical Excellence category, will be celebrated by James Taylor, Kenny Chesney and Coral Reefer Band member Mac McAnally, while Dua Lipa will celebrate Cher and Chuck D will honor Kool & The Gang.

Other performers and presenters announced for the ceremony include Method Man, Dr. Dre, Ella Mai and Lucky Daye, who'll be part of Mary J. Blige’s induction.

Plus, as previously announced, several of this year’s inductees are expected to perform themselves, including Foreigner, Frampton, Dave Matthews Band, Kool & The Gang, Dionne Warwick and Blige.

So far there's no word on who's inducting Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest; Alexis Korner, John Mayall and Big Mama Thornton for Musical Influence; or MC5 and Norman Whitfield for Musical Excellence.

The 2024 induction ceremony, taking place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, will stream live on Disney+ Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. ET and will be available to rewatch following the ceremony. On Jan. 1, ABC will air the special 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, featuring performance highlights. It'll be available the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

