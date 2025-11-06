Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025: Spotlight on The White Stripes

The White Stripes will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during Saturday's ceremony in Los Angeles, streaming live on Disney+.

Jack White and Meg White formed The White Stripes in 1997. Their 1999 self-titled debut album and its sophomore follow-up, 2000's De Stijl, foreshadowed the garage rock revival of the early 2000s.

The band's third album, 2001's White Blood Cells, made them alternative rock stars thanks to the singles "Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground" and "Fell in Love with a Girl," which was accompanied by a video of animated Lego blocks.

The White Stripes made their mainstream breakthrough with 2003's Elephant, which spawned their signature hit, "Seven Nation Army." The track's instantly iconic guitar riff became a stadium anthem and can still be heard today sung by crowds at sporting events.

Jack and Meg publicly claimed to be siblings, however it was later revealed that they were actually ex-husband-and-wife. Even after that info came out, Jack and Meg still referred to each other as siblings.

After Elephant, The White Stripes took a detour into a more stripped-down and piano-driven direction with 2005's Get Behind Me Satan before returning to a more electric sound on 2007's Icky Thump.

In the middle of their tour supporting Icky Thump, The White Stripes announced that all further dates would be canceled due to Meg's anxiety. They returned in 2009 for a single late night TV performance before breaking up for good in 2011.

Meg has since continued to stay out of the public eye, while Jack has become one of the main figures in modern alternative rock. Along with launching the bands The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather, Jack has embarked on a successful solo career.

