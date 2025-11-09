Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025: Flea, The Killers, Beck perform

Along with the induction of Soundgarden and The White Stripes, Saturday's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony featured performances by artists including Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, The Killers and Beck.

Flea and Beck took part in the show's opening tribute to the late Sly Stone, who died in June, alongside artists including Stevie Wonder, drummer Questlove and singer Jennifer Hudson. The set included renditions of the songs "Dance to the Music," "Everybody People," "Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)." In addition to his signature bass, Flea contributed a bit of vocals to "Dance to the Music."

The Killers performed in honor of the late Warren Zevon, who was inducted Saturday with the Musical Influence Award, with a rendition of "Lawyers, Guns and Money." The "Mr. Brightside" outfit's guitarist, Dave Keuning, played a guitar that Zevon had gifted TV host David Letterman, who gave a speech inducting him.

Other performers included Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes, who joined Aerosmith's Joe Perry and Heart's Nancy Wilson for "Feel Like Makin' Love" by inductees Bad Company, and Nathaniel Rateliff, who sang "The Letter" along with Tedeschi Trucks Band in honor of late inductee Joe Cocker.

Robinson and Rateliff returned to the stage for the night's final song, "With a Little Help From My Friends," in honor of Cocker.

