Rock the Country shares statement on canceled date following Shinedown exit

The Rock the Country touring festival has released a statement regarding its scheduled stop in Anderson, South Carolina, for July 25-26, which has now been canceled.

The statement comes after Shinedown, which was set to play the Anderson stop, announced on Feb. 6 that they were no longer playing the festival. The bill was also set to include Creed and rapper Ludacris, who dropped off the bill in January.

"Rock the country was created to unite people together trough music," reads a post to the Rock the Country Instagram. "Our lineups and our crowds reflect that sentiment -- a wide range of voices, backgrounds, and stories that make up this country."

"We're truly disappointed we won't be bringing the show to Anderson," the post continues. "Our fans work hard for their money, and we refuse to put on a show that doesn't meet the standard they deserve."

Rock the Country, which is headlined by Kid Rock and country star Jason Aldean, has garnered controversy due to its association with conservative and MAGA circles. Rock is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, and performed at conservative organization Turning Point USA's counterprogrammed halftime show on Sunday during Bad Bunny's performance at the Super Bowl.

Shinedown said in their statement, "Our band's purpose is to unite, not divide."

"Our focus remains where it's always been: supporting our artists, honoring our fans, and delivering unforgettable nights throughout the country," Rock the Country's statement continues. "The shows ahead represent the heart of what Rock the Country stands for: music, community, and pride in where we come from."

The festival concludes, "Loving America isn't political; it's who we are."

