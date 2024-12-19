Rock for Children releases video for 'My Christmas List,' featuring Alice Cooper, Rob Halford & more

Norelli Records
By Jill Lances

A new video has just been released for a track from the hard rock children's album Solid Rock Revival.

The latest, perfect for the holiday season, is for the song "My Christmas List," which features Judas Priest's Rob Halford, Alice Cooper and Brandon Jenner.

Solid Rock Revival, which is nominated for a Grammy for Best Children's Music, was released under the name Rock for Children, a rock collective that includes Alice, his daughter Calico Cooper and others. They previously released a video for "Freewheelin'," a track that featured Alice, Calico and Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash.

Proceeds from the album benefit Alice’s Solid Rock Teen Centers, which provide free after-school training in areas such as music, dance and art for teens ages 12-20. It has locations in Mesa, Phoenix and Goodyear, Arizona.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!