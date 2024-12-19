Rock for Children releases video for 'My Christmas List,' featuring Alice Cooper, Rob Halford & more

A new video has just been released for a track from the hard rock children's album Solid Rock Revival.

The latest, perfect for the holiday season, is for the song "My Christmas List," which features Judas Priest's Rob Halford, Alice Cooper and Brandon Jenner.

Solid Rock Revival, which is nominated for a Grammy for Best Children's Music, was released under the name Rock for Children, a rock collective that includes Alice, his daughter Calico Cooper and others. They previously released a video for "Freewheelin'," a track that featured Alice, Calico and Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash.

Proceeds from the album benefit Alice’s Solid Rock Teen Centers, which provide free after-school training in areas such as music, dance and art for teens ages 12-20. It has locations in Mesa, Phoenix and Goodyear, Arizona.

