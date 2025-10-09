Rob Zombie teases new single, 'Punks and Demons'

Get ready to dig through the ditches and burn through the witches once more: Rob Zombie is releasing new music.

The shock rocker has announced he'll be releasing a track called "Punks and Demons" on Friday. A preview of the song played during the 20th anniversary screenings of Zombie's 2005 film, The Devil's Rejects, which took place Wednesday.

"Punks and Demons" follows Zombie's 2021 album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy.

In other Zombie news, a collection of his paintings are going up on display at the Morrison Gallery in Kent, Connecticut. The exhibition, titled What Lurks on Channel X?, will be open from Oct. 25 to Nov. 16.

