Rob Zombie releasing ﻿'House of 1000 Corpses' ﻿behind-the-scenes book

Rob Zombie is releasing a new book detailing the making of his 2003 movie, House of 1000 Corpses.

The 300-page tome, due out Sept. 16, includes the film's full script accompanied by Zombie's handwritten notes, alongside never-before-seen photos and designs.

"I think fans will really enjoy seeing the journey of how an idea becomes reality," Zombie tells People. "The book takes the fans from early notes and sketches right up to the premiere of the film. Along the way, you see every twist and turn the film took."

He continues, "It is not done through me telling the story but through my script which is covered in all my notes, thumbnails, sketches and constant changes."

House of 1000 Corpses marked Zombie's directorial debut. It spawned two sequels: 2005's The Devil's Rejects and 2019's 3 From Hell.

