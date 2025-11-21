Rob Zombie lives 'Heathen Days' with new '﻿The Great Satan'﻿ song

By Josh Johnson

Rob Zombie has shared a new song called "Heathen Days," a cut off his upcoming album, The Great Satan.

The track is accompanied by a video showing the "Dragula" rocker headbanging while wearing a scary mask, proving once again that it's always Halloween season in Rob Zombie land.

You can watch the "Heathen Days" video streaming now on YouTube.

The Great Satan, the follow-up to 2021's The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, is due out Feb. 27. It also includes the previously released single "Punks and Demons."

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

