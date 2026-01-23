Rob Zombie drops '(I’m a) Rock “N” Roller' from upcoming album, The Great Satan

Rob Zombie has dropped another track from his upcoming album, The Great Satan.

The latest is the song "(I'm a) Rock "N" Roller," and its accompanying video features footage of Zombie and his band in the studio cut with video of them performing in front of an audience.

"(I'm a) Rock "N" Roller" is now available via digital outlets.

The Great Satan, the follow-up to 2021's The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, is due out Feb. 27. It also includes the previously released singles "Punks and Demons" and "Heathen Days."

Zombie recently announced he's heading out on a joint tour with Marilyn Manson this summer. The trek launches Aug. 20 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and concludes Sept. 20 in Concord, California. The bill also includes The Hu and Orgy.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

