Rob Halford releasing solo albums on vinyl for the first time

Manic Vision Records

By Jill Lances

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford is celebrating his solo career with some new reissues. The rocker is set to release two albums from his solo band Halford on vinyl for the first time: 2002's Crucible and 2010's Made of Metal.

“I am really proud to see these two Halford band records released on vinyl for the first time,” says Halford, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Judas Priest in 2022. “My fans will love the packaging and care that went into these re-issues.”

The limited edition vinyl reissues will be released in a variety of colors, with a limited number of each signed by Halford.

All copies are available for preorder now and will be shipped around December 1.

