Rob Halford, Kirk Hammett, Tobias Forge and more featured on 50th anniversary Accept compilation

Judas Priest's Rob Halford, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett and Ghost frontman Tobias Forge are among the artists featured on an upcoming compilation celebrating the 50th anniversary of the German metal band Accept.

Titled Teutonic Titans 1976–2026, the set is due out Sept. 4, and features 50 guests contributing to 19 reimagined versions of Accept songs.

"There is no better way to celebrate this 50-year anniversary than to have our musical peers, friends, and inspirations come together with us to record these classic ACCEPT songs, which I am honored and proud to share with the World," says guitarist Wolf Hoffmann. "I hope everyone enjoys this very special record as much as we all enjoyed making it."

Other guests include Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins, Pantera vocalist Phil Anselmo and Fozzy vocalist Chris Jericho.

In related news, Tobias Forge is also featured on the upcoming new album from "The Final Countdown" band Europe. The record, titled Come This Madness, is due out Sept. 25.

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