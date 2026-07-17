Rival Sons' Scott Holiday launches HOL1D4Y solo project

Rival Sons guitarist Scott Holiday has launched a new solo project called HOL1D4Y.

As Holiday explains in a press release, he originally envisioned the project as an instrumental one.

"What surprised me was that they stopped feeling like instrumental pieces," Holiday says. "They seemed prepped for a story. Once I realized that, the words came quickly. That's when I knew it was time to step into this new role — I needed to be the one to tell these stories."

The debut HOL1D4Y album is titled TOPOLOGY and will be released Sept. 25. The first single, "Veridream," is out now.

Holiday's Rival Sons bandmate Jay Buchanan released his debut solo album, Weapons of Beauty, in February.

All the Rival Sons will get back together for a U.S. tour kicking off in October.

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