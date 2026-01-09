Rival Sons' Jay Buchanan releases new solo song, 'True Black'

Rival Sons frontman Jay Buchanan has released a new solo song called "True Black."

The track will appear on Buchanan's debut solo album, Weapons of Beauty, due out Feb. 6. The record also includes the previously released single "Caroline."

"'True Black' is such a contrast to 'Caroline,' it's a burner for sure," Buchanan says. "Time to get up!"

You can also see and hear Buchanan perform in the Bruce Springsteen biopic, Deliver Me from Nowhere, and its soundtrack.

Rival Sons' most recent album is 2023's LIGHTBRINGER, a companion to their record DARKFIGHTER, released earlier that year.

In related, more somber news, Buchanan reveals in an interview with TalkShopLive that his wife is currently battling breast cancer.

"I appreciate everyone's well wishes and she's gonna be OK," Buchanan says. "I just really wanna focus on doing everything I can to make sure that she gets back to health."

"Rival Sons, the whole band, they're behind me," he continues. "We're a family, and so everyone understands. But I'm going to take some downtime and make sure that she's OK, which she will be."

