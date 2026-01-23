Rival Sons’ Jay Buchanan announces European shows celebrating solo debut

Rival Sons frontman Jay Buchanan is set to headline two European shows in celebration of his upcoming debut solo album, Weapons of Beauty, out Feb. 6.

Buchanan is heading overseas for a Feb. 23 concert in London, followed by a Feb. 25 show in Paris. Tickets for both shows are on sale now.

Buchanan also has one confirmed U.S. date, Feb. 17 in Nashville.

Buchanan has already given fans a preview of the album with the release of two tracks, “Caroline” and “True Black,” the latter of which he called “a burner for sure.”

Weapons of Beauty is available for preorder now.

Rival Sons' most recent album is 2023's LIGHTBRINGER, a companion to their record DARKFIGHTER, released earlier that year.

