Rise Against, Alkaline Trio's Massachusetts Is For Lovers festival sets canceled

Rise Against and Alkaline Trio's headlining sets at the upcoming Massachusetts Is For Lovers festival, set to take place Sunday, September 17, have been canceled.

In a statement posted to their Facebook, Rise Against writes, "The promoters of MA Is For Lovers have canceled their festival at its original venue due to insufficient ticket sales."

Those who purchased tickets will be refunded, while an "abridged" version of the event, featuring some bands off the original lineup, will take place at a different venue.

"We encourage you to support these great bands," Rise Against says.

"We were looking forward to playing and [are] disappointed not to," the "Savior" rockers add. "In the meantime, we will keep plotting a proper return to our incredible fans in the greater Boston area sometime in the future."

Massachusetts Is For Lovers is part of Hawthorne Heights' Is For Lovers Festival series, named after their song "Ohio Is for Lovers."

