Rise Against spotlights fan community with The A.R.T. Project

Tim McIlrath of Rise Against performs on September 27, 2025 in Tinley Park, Illinois. (Ryan Bakerink/Getty Images)

Rise Against has launched a new initiative called The A.R.T. Project, which stands for "All Rise Together."

In an accompanying video, streaming on YouTube, the Rise Against members speak on the importance of community in the punk scene. In then transitions to footage of Rise Against fans meeting at a warehouse and creating artwork inspired by the band.

The video ends with Rise Against performing their song "Ricochet," the title track off their latest album, in front of those fans.

"When you create art, you create communities," Rise Against says. "The best people to tell our story are the people who truly connect with the music."

Ricochet was released in 2025. It also includes the singles "Nod" and "I Want It All."

Rise Against will launch a U.S. tour in March.

