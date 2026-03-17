Rise Against announces US tour with Alkaline Trio

Tim McIlrath of Rise Against performs onstage at Warped Tour at Shoreline Waterfront on July 27, 2025 in Long Beach, California. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Chicago bands unite as Rise Against announces a tour with Alkaline Trio.

The joint outing launches Sept. 22 in Dallas and wraps up Oct. 23 in Irvine, California.

"This isn't just a tour, but a celebration of two bands that sprung from the same soil and the same Chicago basements and bowling alleys," reads a post on the Rise Against Facebook. "We can't wait to link back up with our Windy City brethren, Alkaline Trio. Together, we take what we both started so long ago on a tour that is long overdue."

Oddly, though, there isn't a Chicago date currently scheduled on the tour, though fans in the comments are theorizing it'll make a stop at Chicago's Riot Fest in September.

For the full list of announced dates and all ticket info, visit RiseAgainst.com.

Rise Against is currently on a spring U.S. tour in support of their latest album, 2025's Ricochet.

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