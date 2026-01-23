Stacker compiled the richest billionaires in Georgia using data from Forbes

Stacker compiled the richest billionaires in Texas using data from Forbes. Net worth is as of Jan. 22, 2025.

The first billionaire is generally considered to be John D. Rockefeller in 1916, though some argue it was Henry Ford in 1925. Fast-forward over 100 years and there are now around 3,000 billionaires around the world. Read on to see which billionaires live in your area and the richest across the country.

Richest billionaires in Texas

#20. Scott Duncan

- Net worth: $9.3 billion

- Source: Pipelines

- Industry: Energy

- Lives in: Houston, Texas

#19. Milane Frantz

- Net worth: $9.6 billion

- Source: Pipelines

- Industry: Energy

- Lives in: Houston, Texas

#18. Dannine Avara

- Net worth: $9.6 billion

- Source: Pipelines

- Industry: Energy

- Lives in: Houston, Texas

#17. Randa Duncan Williams

- Net worth: $9.7 billion

- Source: Pipelines

- Industry: Energy

- Lives in: Houston, Texas

#16. Dan Friedkin

- Net worth: $9.7 billion

- Source: Toyota dealerships

- Industry: Automotive

- Lives in: Houston, Texas

#15. Robert F. Smith

- Net worth: $10.0 billion

- Source: Private equity

- Industry: Finance & Investments

- Lives in: Austin, Texas

#14. Jeffery Hildebrand

- Net worth: $10.2 billion

- Source: Oil & gas

- Industry: Energy

- Lives in: Houston, Texas

#13. Charles Butt

- Net worth: $10.3 billion

- Source: Supermarkets

- Industry: Fashion & Retail

- Lives in: San Antonio, Texas

#12. Tilman Fertitta

- Net worth: $10.7 billion

- Source: Entertainment, Houston Rockets

- Industry: Food & Beverage

- Lives in: Houston, Texas

#11. Richard Kinder

- Net worth: $12.0 billion

- Source: Pipelines

- Industry: Energy

- Lives in: Houston, Texas

#10. Andrew Beal

- Net worth: $12.5 billion

- Source: Banks, real estate

- Industry: Finance & Investments

- Lives in: Dallas, Texas

#9. Ken Fisher

- Net worth: $13.2 billion

- Source: Money management

- Industry: Finance & Investments

- Lives in: Dallas, Texas

#8. Ann Walton Kroenke

- Net worth: $14.1 billion

- Source: Walmart

- Industry: Fashion & Retail

- Lives in: Electra, Texas

#7. Jerry Jones & family

- Net worth: $21.1 billion

- Source: Dallas Cowboys

- Industry: Sports

- Lives in: Dallas, Texas

#6. Stanley Kroenke

- Net worth: $21.3 billion

- Source: Sports, real estate

- Industry: Sports

- Lives in: Electra, Texas

#5. Lyndal Stephens Greth & family

- Net worth: $27.4 billion

- Source: Oil & gas

- Industry: Energy

- Lives in: Dallas, Texas

#4. Elaine Marshall & family

- Net worth: $30.9 billion

- Source: Koch Inc.

- Industry: Diversified

- Lives in: Dallas, Texas

#3. Alice Walton

- Net worth: $125.6 billion

- Source: Walmart

- Industry: Fashion & Retail

- Lives in: Fort Worth, Texas

#2. Michael Dell

- Net worth: $133.6 billion

- Source: Dell Technologies

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Austin, Texas

#1. Elon Musk

- Net worth: $785.9 billion

- Source: Tesla, SpaceX

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Austin, Texas

Richest billionaires in the U.S.

#10. Steve Ballmer

- Net worth: $139.3 billion

- Source: Microsoft

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Hunts Point, Washington

#9. Rob Walton & family

- Net worth: $137.3 billion

- Source: Walmart

- Industry: Fashion & Retail

- Lives in: Bentonville, Arkansas

#8. Warren Buffett

- Net worth: $143.3 billion

- Source: Berkshire Hathaway

- Industry: Finance & Investments

- Lives in: Omaha, Nebraska

#7. Jensen Huang

- Net worth: $160.4 billion

- Source: Semiconductors

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Los Altos, California

#6. Mark Zuckerberg

- Net worth: $221.8 billion

- Source: Facebook

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Palo Alto, California

#5. Larry Ellison

- Net worth: $227.2 billion

- Source: Oracle

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Lanai, Hawaii

#4. Jeff Bezos

- Net worth: $246.7 billion

- Source: Amazon

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Miami, Florida

#3. Sergey Brin

- Net worth: $250.1 billion

- Source: Google

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Los Altos, California

#2. Larry Page

- Net worth: $271.1 billion

- Source: Google

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Palo Alto, California

#1. Elon Musk

- Net worth: $785.9 billion

- Source: Tesla, SpaceX

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Austin, Texas