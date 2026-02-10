RHCP's Flea teases cover of Frank Ocean's 'Thinkin Bout You'

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea is releasing a cover of the Frank Ocean song "Thinkin Bout You" on Wednesday.

"This song, and the entire album from which it comes, [2012's] Channel Orange, touched my heart," Flea writes in an Instagram post. "I listened to that album over and over for months."

He adds, "It lives in me always and I'm honored to play it; an homage to its sentiment, lyricism, timeless melody, and of course to Frank himself who is one of my favorite living singers."

The cover will appear on Flea's upcoming debut solo album, Honora, due out March 27. The record also includes the songs "A Plea" and the Thom Yorke-featuring "Traffic Lights."

Flea will launch a U.S. solo tour in May.

