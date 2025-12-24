RHCP's Flea shares holiday trumpet performance

Flea at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Ser Baffo)
By Josh Johnson

Flea is here to help jazz up your holiday season.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist has shared a trumpet performance of what sounds like the song "Christmas Time Is Here" from the classic A Charlie Brown Christmas special.

"'Twas the night before…," the video caption reads. You can watch Flea's performance now via RHCP's Facebook.

You'll be hearing even more of Flea on trumpet on his upcoming solo album, due out in 2026. The first single, "A Plea," is out now.

