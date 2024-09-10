RHCP's Chad Smith & Andrew Watt announce NYC show

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and producer Andrew Watt have announced a joint concert taking place Sept. 18 at New York City's Brooklyn Bowl.

The pair, billed as Smith & Watt Steakhouse, will be performing a set of cover songs. The Brooklyn Bowl website teases, "Beware of special guests and prepare for the greatest night of your life."

Tickets are on sale now.

One such past special guest was Beatles icon Paul McCartney, who joined Smith and Watt in August during a performance in the Hamptons, New York.

In addition to performing together, Smith and Watt have long been studio collaborators, working on albums by Ozzy Osbourne, Eddie Vedder and Iggy Pop.

