The remix is you: Hoobastank teams up with Steve Aoki for new version of 'The Reason'

We just want you to know, there's a new remix of Hoobastank's "The Reason."

Star DJ Steve Aoki has put his spin on the 2004 hit in collaboration with Dutch duo Sound Rush.

"We've always been fans of what Steve has done and continues to do," Hoobstanks says. "He's such an iconic DJ and incredible performer. When the opportunity arose to collaborate with him it just seemed like a no brainer to us. Combine that with Sound Rush’s unique style and sound designing talents."

The band continues, "It just gave us a rare chance to have one of our songs reimagined and shared with an entirely new audience. One that we honestly never dreamt of reaching."

You can watch the video for "The Reason" remix on YouTube. The track is also included on Aoki's new album, HiROQUEST 3: Paragon Remixed.

Hoobastank's most recent album is 2018's Push Pull.

