Refused announces livestream for final show

Refused Perform In Concert Dennis Lyxzen of Refused performs in concert at La Riviera on October 29, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Javier Bragado/Redferns) (Javier Bragado/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

You'll be able to watch the last-ever Refused show from well beyond the mosh pit.

The hardcore vets have announced a livestream for their farewell concert, taking place Dec. 21 in their hometown of Umeå, Sweden.

You can purchase a ticket to watch now via Watch.OfficialRefused.com.

Refused toured the U.S. for the last time over the spring. Their farewell follows frontman Dennis Lyxzén suffering a heart attack in 2024.

While Refused is coming to an end, the band's members have started a new project called Backengrillen.

